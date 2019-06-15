Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) SVP Acquires $36,031.60 in Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) SVP Justin L. Brown bought 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.20 per share, with a total value of $36,031.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $493,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SWX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.00. The company had a trading volume of 190,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,601. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $88.98.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $807.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.97 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 59.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Gas by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

