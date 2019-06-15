Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Holdings Reduced by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,331,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,065,000 after acquiring an additional 336,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,461,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,089,000 after acquiring an additional 149,108 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,199,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,009,000 after acquiring an additional 232,148 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 5,213.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,066,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,129,000 after acquiring an additional 101,969 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP R. Howard Coker sold 6,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $401,618.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,323,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $306,371.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $758,537 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of SON opened at $65.49 on Friday. Sonoco Products Co has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $66.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

