Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Stake Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skyline were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyline by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Skyline during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Skyline during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Skyline during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyline by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN SKY opened at $25.91 on Friday. Skyline Co. has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $35.65.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $327.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.50 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

In other Skyline news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,889 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $122,909.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 5,050 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $131,350.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,075 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,450.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 779,467 shares of company stock worth $18,878,052.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

