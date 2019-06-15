Sheets Smith Wealth Management Grows Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Cowen downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $282.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.46.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $520,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,441.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.08, for a total value of $1,519,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,358,551.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,936 shares of company stock valued at $15,516,808 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $274.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $133.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $204.95 and a 12 month high of $291.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

