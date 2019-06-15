SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGSOY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SGS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SGS from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

SGS stock opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. SGS has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.89.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

