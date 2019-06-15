Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON SQZ opened at GBX 128 ($1.67) on Friday. Serica Energy has a one year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 146 ($1.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $345.12 million and a P/E ratio of 4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39.
Serica Energy Company Profile
See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.