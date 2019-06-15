Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON SQZ opened at GBX 128 ($1.67) on Friday. Serica Energy has a one year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 146 ($1.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $345.12 million and a P/E ratio of 4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.