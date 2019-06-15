Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Secureworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Secureworks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Secureworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Secureworks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.25.

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.31 and a beta of 1.40. Secureworks has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Secureworks will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

