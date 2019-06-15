Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Secureworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Secureworks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Secureworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Secureworks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.25.
NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.31 and a beta of 1.40. Secureworks has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 10.82% of the company’s stock.
Secureworks Company Profile
SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.
