SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €117.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €117.00 ($136.05) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €116.17 ($135.09).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €113.54 ($132.02) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.60. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a fifty-two week high of €117.08 ($136.14).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

