Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBH. ValuEngine cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sally Beauty to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of SBH stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.76. 1,310,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,568. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 110.97%. The business had revenue of $945.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,379,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,210.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $351,135. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,078,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,079,000 after acquiring an additional 152,571 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,646,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

