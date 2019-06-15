Saga’s (SAGA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Saga (LON:SAGA) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Saga to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group cut Saga to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Saga in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Saga in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Investec restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.40) price target on shares of Saga in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 116.40 ($1.52).

Shares of LON:SAGA opened at GBX 35.80 ($0.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $401.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47. Saga has a 12-month low of GBX 40.62 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.20 ($1.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Saga’s payout ratio is currently -0.28%.

In other news, insider Gareth Williams acquired 11,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £6,488.88 ($8,478.87). Also, insider Julie Hopes acquired 16,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £9,638.70 ($12,594.67). Insiders purchased 160,684 shares of company stock valued at $9,459,063 in the last ninety days.

About Saga

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

