Safestore (LON:SAFE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAFE. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 645 ($8.43).
SAFE opened at GBX 656.50 ($8.58) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80. Safestore has a 12 month low of GBX 493 ($6.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 662.50 ($8.66).
Safestore Company Profile
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.