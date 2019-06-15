Safestore (LON:SAFE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAFE. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 645 ($8.43).

SAFE opened at GBX 656.50 ($8.58) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80. Safestore has a 12 month low of GBX 493 ($6.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 662.50 ($8.66).

In other news, insider Ian Krieger acquired 10,000 shares of Safestore stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 596 ($7.79) per share, with a total value of £59,600 ($77,877.96).

Safestore Company Profile

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

