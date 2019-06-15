S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €30.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SANT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of S&T and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on shares of S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&T presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €27.70 ($32.21).

Shares of SANT opened at €20.82 ($24.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. S&T has a 1-year low of €15.20 ($17.67) and a 1-year high of €28.06 ($32.63).

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

