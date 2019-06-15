Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 3,050 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,050 ($39.85) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,175 ($41.49) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,987.50 ($39.04).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 2,516.50 ($32.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.89. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,792.50 ($36.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.52%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.