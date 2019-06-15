Roth Capital Reiterates “$45.00” Price Target for Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) has been assigned a $45.00 price objective by research analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 100.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TALO. Stephens set a $34.00 price objective on Talos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.74. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $37.64.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $178.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.06 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 14.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Talos Energy will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,865,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,490,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 153,904 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 700,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 622,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 106,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

