Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $108,000 in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Stock

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,378,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,157,000 after buying an additional 4,840,630 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 11,967.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,749,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,718,673 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 7,231.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,706,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 3,656,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,132,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,672,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,609,000 after buying an additional 2,613,842 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O stock opened at $73.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $52.67 and a 1 year high of $74.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.16.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.43). Realty Income had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.95%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $424,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Pfeiffer sold 10,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $756,189.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,452.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,460 shares of company stock worth $1,366,521 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Citigroup set a $70.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

