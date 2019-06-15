Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $125,000 Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.71.

IDXX opened at $267.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.11 and a 1 year high of $271.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 0.84.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 354,783.84%. The firm had revenue of $576.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total value of $650,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,513.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Mckeon sold 7,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.87, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,721 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,774. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

