RLI (NYSE:RLI) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.78

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.78 and last traded at $88.68, with a volume of 3220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.79.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLI from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $221.25 million during the quarter. RLI had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 11.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 44.88%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $102,817.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $1,187,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the first quarter worth $78,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the first quarter worth $80,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 638.9% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About RLI (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

