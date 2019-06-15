RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,249 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in RIVERNORTH DO/COM in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in RIVERNORTH DO/COM in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in RIVERNORTH DO/COM in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in RIVERNORTH DO/COM in the 1st quarter worth $210,000.

RIVERNORTH DO/COM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 36,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,141. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.1833 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.87%.

RIVERNORTH DO/COM Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

