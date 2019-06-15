Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,650 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 80,136 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 582,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 280,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYG. Davy Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

