Rhumbline Advisers Invests $132,000 in Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Stock

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

PTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Northland Securities set a $50.00 price target on shares of Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on shares of Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of PTE opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.59. Polarityte Inc has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 4,259.44% and a negative return on equity of 99.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 49900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Polarityte Inc will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Gorlin sold 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $318,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Elliot Mann acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $186,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 54,000 shares of company stock worth $293,680. Insiders own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Polarityte Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

