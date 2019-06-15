Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.14. The stock had a trading volume of 311,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,132. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.49 and a fifty-two week high of $179.53.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Relative Value Partners Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/relative-value-partners-group-llc-purchases-new-position-in-ishares-sp-500-growth-etf-nysearcaivw.html.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.