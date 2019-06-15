Relative Value Partners Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,788. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.66 and a 12-month high of $80.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.158 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/relative-value-partners-group-llc-decreases-stake-in-vanguard-short-term-bond-etf-nysearcabsv.html.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.