Raymond James Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Outperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday. They currently have $21.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Comcast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.31 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Comcast from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.68.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.31. 20,904,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,319,858. The stock has a market cap of $189.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.27 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Comcast’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

In related news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 457,633 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $19,838,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,078,189 shares in the company, valued at $46,739,493.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 851,238 shares of company stock worth $35,560,003. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

