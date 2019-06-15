Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 675 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2,206.1% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPBI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $119.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.55 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

