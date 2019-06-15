Radium (RADS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $281,563.00

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Radium coin can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00012514 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. Radium has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $281,563.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radium has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00040222 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001600 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Radium

Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,757,510 coins and its circulating supply is 3,746,752 coins. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org . Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.