Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes $925,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000. Lululemon Athletica comprises 0.6% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11,283.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,059,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,023,801 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 144.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,321,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,035,850,000 after buying an additional 3,732,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,284,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,411,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,529,244,000 after buying an additional 899,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,896,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $966,262,000 after buying an additional 350,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

LULU traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,632,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,810. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $110.71 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $782.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Macquarie upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Lululemon Athletica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 155,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $22,502,194.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 6,170 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $1,054,576.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,370.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 519,344 shares of company stock worth $79,873,942. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

