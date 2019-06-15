QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,187,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,314 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in QEP Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 125,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in QEP Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 169,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in QEP Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 45,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in QEP Resources by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on QEP shares. SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 price objective on QEP Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

QEP Resources stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 2.00. QEP Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.23 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 60.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

