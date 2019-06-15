Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tripadvisor in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Khan now expects that the travel company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

TRIP has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,229 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,846 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,031,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,074,051 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $57,948,000 after buying an additional 550,647 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 3,369 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $185,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 11,016 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $572,060.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

