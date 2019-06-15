Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LULU. Cowen set a $200.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $187.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $176.71 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $110.71 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $782.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 155,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $22,502,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 288,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $45,000,876.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,103.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 519,344 shares of company stock worth $79,873,942. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11,283.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,059,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,801 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,321,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,035,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $161,284,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,411,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,529,244,000 after purchasing an additional 899,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $107,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

