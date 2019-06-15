PWR Coin Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. PWR Coin has a market cap of $842,098.00 and approximately $62.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded 232.8% higher against the US dollar. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.06 or 0.01776967 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00070720 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00314272 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00014127 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010586 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006658 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008442 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.