Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $5.53 Million Position in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 10,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $396,821.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,896.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $53,073.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,082.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,571. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THRM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 139,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,581. Gentherm Inc has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

THRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Craig Hallum lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Gentherm from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.22.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

