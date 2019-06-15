Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has $243.72 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $230.00 price target on Public Storage and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Public Storage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $218.22.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $243.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $193.89 and a 12 month high of $247.63.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.75 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 62.54% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Public Storage by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

