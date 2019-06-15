Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) VP Michael I. Schaffer Sells 2,800 Shares

Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) VP Michael I. Schaffer sold 2,800 shares of Psychemedics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $27,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $252,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Psychemedics stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.76. Psychemedics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter. Psychemedics had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 21.41%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Psychemedics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 400.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Psychemedics in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Psychemedics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

