Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $230,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 412.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the third quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,328,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,949,000 after buying an additional 61,235 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.3% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,613,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 99,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $63.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.50 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.81.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $230,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/psagot-investment-house-ltd-has-230000-stake-in-exxon-mobil-co-nysexom.html.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.