Proven Growth and Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON PGOO opened at GBX 0.68 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.10. Proven Growth and Income VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 71.50 ($0.93).

Get Proven Growth and Income VCT alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/proven-growth-and-income-vct-plc-lonpgoo-to-issue-dividend-of-gbx-2.html.

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term returns greater than those available from investing in a portfolio of quoted companies, by investing in a portfolio of carefully selected qualifying investments in small and medium sized unquoted companies with excellent growth prospects, and a portfolio of non-qualifying investments, including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt-related securities in growth companies, and non-qualifying venture capital investments, within the conditions imposed on all venture capital trusts (VCTs), and to minimize the risk of each investment and the portfolio as a whole.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Proven Growth and Income VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proven Growth and Income VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.