Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY)’s share price shot up 25% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 104,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 208,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market cap of $16.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99.

Get Prophecy Development alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Prophecy Development (TSE:PCY) Shares Up 25%” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/prophecy-development-tsepcy-shares-up-25.html.

Prophecy Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in its operating primary vanadium mine, the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Prophecy Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prophecy Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.