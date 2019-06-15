Private Advisor Group LLC Has $992,000 Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in JD.Com by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,266,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in JD.Com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,469,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $716,678,000 after purchasing an additional 649,113 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,813,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,040,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in JD.Com by 1,472.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,702,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212,802 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. China International Capital raised JD.Com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. CICC Research raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.66 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Shares of JD.Com stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. JD.Com Inc has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -901.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. JD.Com had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

