Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $25,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5,818.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,190,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,153,473 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.18.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $72.55.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $324.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.99 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 30.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In other news, insider John K. Handy sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $218,798.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,159.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

