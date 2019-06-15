Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 4,400 Shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,948,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.09% of Axcelis Technologies worth $59,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACLS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 403,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,382,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,927,000 after purchasing an additional 96,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

ACLS traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.59. 266,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,852. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $91.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

