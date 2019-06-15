Primecap Management Co. CA Has $18.58 Million Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 144.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $18,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1,744.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LivaNova news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $91,819.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

LIVN stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.93. The company had a trading volume of 245,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,715. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $64.80 and a fifty-two week high of $131.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $250.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.89 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

