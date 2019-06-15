Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BPOP. BTIG Research increased their price target on Popular to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Popular from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.71.

Get Popular alerts:

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.23. Popular has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $58.99.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Popular had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $607.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,585,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,239,000 after purchasing an additional 412,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,747,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,514,000 after purchasing an additional 53,989 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,734,000 after purchasing an additional 178,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,758,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,174,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 186,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.