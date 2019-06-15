PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 5,709 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 29.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,481,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,895.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $61,494.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $254,714.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,881 shares of company stock worth $10,012,987. 10.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $82.56 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $69.11 and a 12-month high of $98.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.14. Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Raymond James from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-purchases-5709-shares-of-raymond-james-nyserjf.html.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.