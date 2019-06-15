PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.84 Million Position in Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 619.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,908 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 658.8% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBSH opened at $34.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.42. Union Bankshares Corp has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.45 million. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 24.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Union Bankshares Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Bankshares from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

