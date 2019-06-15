Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on Plug Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 802.38% and a negative net margin of 53.11%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 826,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,499.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 43.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

