PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Shares Bought by Stormborn Capital Management LLC

Stormborn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. PlayAGS accounts for 4.8% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in PlayAGS by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,585,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after acquiring an additional 436,074 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PlayAGS by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after buying an additional 166,234 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PlayAGS by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 36,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

AGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other news, CEO David Lopez sold 6,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $128,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $102,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,007,149 shares of company stock worth $102,147,695. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.75. 248,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $32.80.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

