Platinum Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (PLAT)

Platinum (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Platinum has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $324,757.00 worth of Platinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Platinum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC. Over the last week, Platinum has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00367819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $211.64 or 0.02371302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001420 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000368 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00156120 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00019613 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Platinum Token Profile

Platinum’s total supply is 9,451,705,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,148,418,768 tokens. The Reddit community for Platinum is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Platinum is bitguild.io . Platinum’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . The official message board for Platinum is medium.com/the-notice-board

Platinum Token Trading

Platinum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Platinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Platinum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Platinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

