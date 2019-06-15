Phonecoin Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PHON)

Phonecoin (CURRENCY:PHON) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Phonecoin has a market capitalization of $41,526.00 and $33.00 worth of Phonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phonecoin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phonecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Phonecoin

Phonecoin’s total supply is 75,165,864 coins and its circulating supply is 74,765,614 coins. Phonecoin’s official Twitter account is @phonecoin_PHON . The official website for Phonecoin is phonecoin.space

Phonecoin Coin Trading

Phonecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phonecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phonecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phonecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

