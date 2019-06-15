Persimmon’s (PSN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded Persimmon to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,480 ($32.41) to GBX 2,960 ($38.68) in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,670 ($34.89) to GBX 2,630 ($34.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,616.82 ($34.19).

PSN opened at GBX 1,945.50 ($25.42) on Thursday. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 1,825.50 ($23.85) and a one year high of GBX 2,908 ($38.00). The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.93.

In other news, insider Rachel Kentleton purchased 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,041 ($26.67) per share, for a total transaction of £13,429.78 ($17,548.39).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

