Peony (PNY) Market Capitalization Tops $3,930.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, Peony has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Peony has a market cap of $3,930.00 and $5.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 591,487 coins and its circulating supply is 441,513 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

