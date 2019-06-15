Patrizia Immobilien AG (SWX:P1Z) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Patrizia Immobilien AG (SWX:P1Z) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €21.99 ($25.57).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €24.55 ($28.55) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Baader Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Nord/LB set a €19.62 ($22.81) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th.

Patrizia Immobilien has a one year low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a one year high of €24.34 ($28.30).

Patrizia Immobilien Company Profile

